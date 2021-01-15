ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

