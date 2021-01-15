ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.