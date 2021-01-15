Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $242.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Notably, earnings and sales beat estimates and improved year over year. Moreover, it delivered an earnings surprise for the 12th consecutive quarter. Results were aided by strong shipments across both segments and robust depletion growth at the beer business, as well as strong margins. Beer business depletions were aided by strength in the Modelo and Corona Brand Families, while the Power Brands in the wine & spirits grew double-digits. However, operating margin for the wine and spirits segment declined on unfavorable fixed cost absorption, resulting from wildfires and higher marketing costs. It expects costs related to wildfires to hurt the wine & spirits business in the near-term. Canopy-related costs are also headwinds.”

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STZ. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ opened at $223.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.87. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.