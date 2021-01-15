Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.61.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.