Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Up 8.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 519,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 374,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $447.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 278.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

