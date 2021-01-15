ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $868.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

