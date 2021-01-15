Comparing Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) & Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC)

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seadrill and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01% Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and Parker Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A

Parker Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seadrill and Parker Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Parker Drilling beats Seadrill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

