Comparing Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) & The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Galicia and The Freedom Bank of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 2 0 0 1.67 The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.12 billion 0.56 $490.76 million $4.74 1.74 The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 2.50 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia 15.60% 20.17% 3.36% The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services. Its investments products and services cover fixed term, bonds and shares, FIMA funds, primary tenders, and buying and selling foreign currency; and insurance products and services cover car, home, mobile, bicycle, lifetime, protected bag, integral protection, and future fund. The company's insurance products cover options for employees, company's assets, agricultural activity, and contractual guarantees. As of December 31, 2019, it had 326 full service banking branches; 1,034 ATMs; and 1,020 self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, and Reston, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

