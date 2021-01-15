Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 5.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.15. 4,566,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,156,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SID. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
See Also: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.