Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 5.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.15. 4,566,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,156,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SID. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

