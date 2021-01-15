Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.49 ($44.10).

EPA:SGO traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €43.52 ($51.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,415,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of €39.50 and a 200 day moving average of €35.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

