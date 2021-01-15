Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.