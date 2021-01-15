Community Bank of Raymore Invests $1.05 Million in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. The RMR Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The RMR Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The RMR Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 46,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.23. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

