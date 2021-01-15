Community Bank of Raymore Has $4.26 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Evergy comprises 2.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,878. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

