Community Bank of Raymore Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. GATX makes up 5.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GATX were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after acquiring an additional 401,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GATX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GATX by 58.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GATX shares. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti upped their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.