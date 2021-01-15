Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.27. 1,047,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,375. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

