CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

