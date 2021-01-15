Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.