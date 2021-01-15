Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

CVGI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 253,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,541. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $283.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.