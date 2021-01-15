Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

COLL stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

