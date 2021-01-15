Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $770.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 101,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

