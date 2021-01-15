Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $44,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. 129,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

