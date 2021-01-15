Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $177.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.71. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

