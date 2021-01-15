Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.11% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBUY opened at $53.34 on Friday. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

