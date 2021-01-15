Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.