Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $372,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 865,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,049,000 after acquiring an additional 218,273 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.