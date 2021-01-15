Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

ARKW opened at $159.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

