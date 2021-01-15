Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,880 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 479.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

MGM stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

