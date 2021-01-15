Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,979 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 865.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.29 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

