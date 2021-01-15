CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Shares Up 5.1%

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.31 and last traded at $102.71. 577,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 707,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CNOOC in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 102.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNOOC by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

