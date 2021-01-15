CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

