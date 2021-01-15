Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 5,162,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

