Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Short Interest Down 52.7% in December

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLKA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 156,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81. Clikia has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.50.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

