Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,076 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

