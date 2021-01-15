Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.63. 522,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

