Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $379.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.