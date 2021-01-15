Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 406,776 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 223,002 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 363.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 123,861 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,726. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

