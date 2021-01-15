Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $690,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.61. 54,980,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

