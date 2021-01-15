Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCI. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USCI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 105,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

