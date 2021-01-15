Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after acquiring an additional 440,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.70 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.