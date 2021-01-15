Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

