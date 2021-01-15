Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,436 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,219.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $332,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

