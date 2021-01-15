CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 9.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $35.71. 4,355,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,710,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $855.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,691,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

