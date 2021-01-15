Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.84. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

