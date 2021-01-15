Clarius Group LLC Purchases 11,080 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. 780,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The firm has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

