Clarius Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.59. 289,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day moving average is $200.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

