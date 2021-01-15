Clarius Group LLC Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.