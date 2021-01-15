Clarius Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zoetis by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $14,978,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $161.05. 33,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

