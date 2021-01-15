Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $100,532,556. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $840.71. 883,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.33 and a 200-day moving average of $454.51. The stock has a market cap of $796.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,183.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

