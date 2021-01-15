Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,208 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 1,124,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

