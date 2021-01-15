Clarius Group LLC Acquires 10,470 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. 659,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,117,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

